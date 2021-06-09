South Africa: From the Flats to the Floral Kingdom - How Manenberg Girls Are Becoming Champions for Fynbos

8 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Jacques Marais

The astounding diversity of the Cape Floristic Kingdom flourishes a few kilometres beyond the Cape Flats, but for young women living on these brutal streets, these could well be a universe apart. Here is how the Table Mountain Fund is trying to bridge this gap.

Jacques Marais is one of South Africa's most respected adventure photojournalists and has been writing about and photographing extreme sporting events around the world for more than three decades. He regularly contributes feature articles to a range of local and international publications, has authored more than a dozen sporting and outdoor guidebooks and is an award-winning Getty photographer.

Somewhere in Manenberg, a girl wakes up. The night-time quiet is punctuated by the hollow, distant barking of feral dogs. In the street outside, the guttural growl of a six-cylinder engine rumbles, reverberating between low-slung houses illuminated by the incandescent glow of failing fluorescent street lamps.

The Daring Disas gradually eased into their natural surroundings -- and into themselves -- to find their balance and introspection. In time the group dynamics changed as they bonded around the small natural discoveries each girl made, and it was beautiful to witness these small shifts in attitude and perception. (Photo:...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Who is 'Prophet' TB Joshua?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
President Places South African Health Minister on Special Leave

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X