South Africa: From the Flats to the Floral Kingdom - How Manenberg Girls Are Becoming Champions for Fynbos

The astounding diversity of the Cape Floristic Kingdom flourishes a few kilometres beyond the Cape Flats, but for young women living on these brutal streets, these could well be a universe apart. Here is how the Table Mountain Fund is trying to bridge this gap.

Jacques Marais is one of South Africa's most respected adventure photojournalists and has been writing about and photographing extreme sporting events around the world for more than three decades. He regularly contributes feature articles to a range of local and international publications, has authored more than a dozen sporting and outdoor guidebooks and is an award-winning Getty photographer.

Somewhere in Manenberg, a girl wakes up. The night-time quiet is punctuated by the hollow, distant barking of feral dogs. In the street outside, the guttural growl of a six-cylinder engine rumbles, reverberating between low-slung houses illuminated by the incandescent glow of failing fluorescent street lamps.

The Daring Disas gradually eased into their natural surroundings -- and into themselves -- to find their balance and introspection. In time the group dynamics changed as they bonded around the small natural discoveries each girl made, and it was beautiful to witness these small shifts in attitude and perception. (Photo:...