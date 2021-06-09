Uganda: Fuba Want to Take Advantage of Empty Universities

9 June 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Emanzi Ndyamuhaki

National Council of Sports (NCS) General Secretary Bernard Ogwel took time off on a public holiday to write and direct the local basketball body, Fuba, to immediately halt all their activities due to an upsurge in Covid-19 cases.

The letter, written and sent on June 3, Martyrs Day, left many basketball stakeholders in a spot of bother as it came with one weekend to the end of the shortened regular season.

Betway Power had previously registered two cases but the federation felt the issue was well managed by postponing fixtures involving the club and asking them to test and provide results before returning to play.

It is reported that the letter from NCS was penned after Power team manager Philip Kyomuhendo wrote to Fuba, copied in NCS complaining about the escalating number of cases and the need for quick action.

What followed was the letter from NCS and this has left more questions than answers with many finding the decision by the regulator impulsive and uncalled for.

Sigh of relief

With President Yoweri Museveni advising sports to continue with action while observing the standard operating procedures (SOPs), Fuba President Nasser Sserunjogi is now confident basketball will be back sooner than later.

"We are meeting NCS to forge a way forward," Sserunjogi told Daily Monitor on Monday.

"We want everyone safe and we have been ensuring that," he added.

With schools and institutions now closed for at least 42 days, Fuba wants to use that chance to play with no fans in the stands.

Previously, enforcing the SOPs proved hard for the federation both at KIU and UCU courts.

"If the universities are empty then it is easier for us.

"We are going to engage NCS and hopefully we will be back playing very soon."

The national team, Silverbacks, are also set to start preparations for the remaining games of the Fiba Afrobasket Qualifiers next month and the federation hopes to have the league out of the way then.

