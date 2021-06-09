Uganda: Fresh Start for Cranes

ANDREW MWANGUHYA

The Uganda Cranes touched down in South Africa yesterday, over 12 hours after sports action survived a lockdown in President Museveni's address on Sunday.

It is not their flight that is the story. It is the fresh perspective on the national team set-up that has many expectant.

The Cranes arrived in Soweto ahead of tomorrow's friendly against hosts Bafana Bafana with both teams looking to a fresh start.

Coach Abdallah Mubiru, himself bracing for a possible challenge of leading the Cranes into the Fifa 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifiers, will feel fresh about the task.

He did take full charge of the final two 2021 Afcon qualifying games after Johnny McKinstry was asked to step aside but this will feel his own team.

With retirees Denis Onyango, Mike Azira and Hassan Wasswa out of sight, and veterans like Khalid Aucho and goalkeeper Robert Odongkara not called, Mubiru will look to freshen things up on the pitch, with a good number of U20s in there.

Forwards Allan Okello, Derrick Kakooza, midfielders Bobosi Byaruhanga, Moses Waiswa, defenders Hassan Muhamud, Enoch Walusimbi and goalkeepers Isma Watenga and Charles Lukwago will all be waiting for their chances.

"The relationship between the players who have been in the team and those coming in now has been good," said Mubiru.. "Hopefully it will also work out well on the pitch."

South Africa also see the match against Uganda as the start of a new era for Bafana Bafana, who lost two coaches in Stuart Baxter and Molefi Ntseki in the last two years.

Although that will start without their new head coach, Hugo Broos.

The Belgian will miss Thursday's friendly at Orlando Stadium in Soweto as he will not have travelled from his country home, where he was waiting for his second Covid vaccine jab.

As a result, his two assistants Janevski Čedomir and Helman Mkhalele will be in charge of Bafana Bafana.

After failing to qualify for the upcoming edition of Afcon, just like Uganda, new head coach Broos' marching orders are clear, and that is qualifying for the 2022 Fifa World Cup finals.

Bafana Bafana will, however, miss their two star attractions in Percy Tau and Teboho Mokoena, who have tested positive for Coronavirus.

Uganda and South Africa are using Thursday's friendly to prepare for their respective World Cup qualifying opening matches away to Kenya and Zimbabwe in September.

Uganda have Kenya, Rwanda and Mali in group E while South Africa are grouped in G alongside Ghana, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia.

Cranes squad in South Africa

Goalkeepers:

Ismael Watenga,

Mathias Kigonya,

Charles Lukwago

Defenders:

Paul Willa,

Kizza Mustafa,

Kayondo Abdu Aziizi,

Walusimbi Enock,

Juuko Murushid,

Lwaliwa Halid,

Mbowa Paul Patrick,

Muhamud Hassan

Midfielders:

Lwanga Taddeo,

Byaruhanga Bobosi,

Kagimu Shafik,

Okello Allan,

Waiswa M. Ndhondhi,

Lumala Abdul,

Orit Ibrahim,

Mugulusi Isma,

Sserwadda Steven

Forwards:

Okwi Emmanuel (C),

Mukwala Steven,

Kakooza Derrick