Uganda: Big League - Arua Hill, Tooro Utd On Brink of Promotion

The Fufa Big League is set for an unmissable climax to the season after a set of interesting results flew around over the weekend with both the promotion play-offs and relegation still open, though not wide.

Arua Hill maintained their three-point lead in Elgon group with a commanding 2-0 performance over Arua city rivals Calvary away at the Greenlight stadium.

The side has thrived, in the second round, by attacking their opponents early in the game and that was the same script as former Onduparaka attacking midfield dynamo of Rashid Agau and Gadafi Gadinho ambushed Calvary in the 10th and 14th minute to kill off the game.

The result took Arua Hill to 26 points, three ahead of Gaddafi who piled more misery on a deteriorating Paidha Black Angels with a 6-2 pounding.

Arua travels to Gadafi today with a win enough to seal promotion with a match to spare.

The Soldier Boys entered matchday 12 in third place on the same number of points as Blacks Power but with an inferior goal difference.

But, that was sorted as former Busoga United duo Mark Bamukyaye and James Otim starred to score three and one each from Stephen Munguchi, Dickens Kilama and Frank Mulimi ensured they cleared out the goal deficit.

Their position was cemented as Blacks Power failed to crack Kataka in Mbale with both sharing a point in a goalless encounter.

Rwenzori group leaders Tooro United failed to open a six-point gap playing to an uninspiring goalless draw at Ndejje University.

Proline used the chance to return to winning ways with a hard-fought 3-2 victory away to Luweero United. Tooro leads with 27 points. Proline and Nyamityobora, 23 and 21 points respectively, have sealed the promotion playoffs slots.

Big League Today's fixtures - 4pm

Maroons vs. Kataka, Luzira

Kigezi Home Boyz vs. Terrazzo & Tiles, Kabale

Gaddafi vs. Arua Hill, Bugembe

Paidha vs. Calvary, Zombo

Tooro vs. Luweero, Wankulukuku

Ndejje vs. Proline, Ndejje

Water vs. Nyimityobora, Kavumba

Results

Mbale Heroes 2-2 Maroons

Gaddafi 6-2 Paidha

Kataka 0-0 Blacks Power

Luweero United 2-3 Proline

Ndejje University 0-0 Tooro United

Terrazzo & Tiles 2-1 Water

Calvary 0-2 Arua Hill