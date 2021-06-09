South Africa: Minister Mkhize's Special Leave Also Creates Many Special Problems

analysis

The decision by President Cyril Ramaphosa to allow Dr Zweli Mkhize to go on special leave from his position as health minister leads to huge speculation about what will follow.

There are many questions to answer about Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize going on special leave. Some of them are:

Why did the minister not resign?

Does he really believe he can return to his position?

Why is it that the Minister of Tourism, Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, is now the acting health minister?

And all of this is happening during a once-in-a-century pandemic, when the health system is near breaking point and the political mastery of different constituencies with varied technical problems is vitally important.

There can be no doubt that Mkhize has gone on special leave because of Daily Maverick's reporting on the Digital Vibes scandal.

While Mkhize has denied any wrongdoing on his part, the evidence against him has continued to grow. The fact that it was a company run by his former personal assistant, founded in lies, invoicing millions of rands to arrange interviews with him, in a contract with his department, was surely too much to bear. The pressure on him, much of it public, was too...