South Africa: Phumulani Ntuli Tackles the Uncertainty of Our Times

8 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sandiso Ngubane

The artist's new solo exhibition explores a personal and collective sense of anxiety about a future in South Africa.

Kwanqingetshe is an isiZulu term that describes a state of stagnation. It's something we are all familiar with; whether in our own lives when we feel we have lost direction, or - as many would feel is the situation in South Africa - living in a country where progress seems out of reach.

This is the result of the prevailing climate of a chronic lack of service delivery and a never-ending cycle of corruption within our body politic. It creates an unsettling sense that we've long lost direction and arrived at a place of stagnation and insecurity. Combine this with the uncertainty presented by the global pandemic, and you have the perfect recipe for kwanqingetshe.

This is the subject of artist Phumulani Ntuli's exhibition, A Navigation Guide to Kwanqingetshe, which opened at the Bag Factory in Fordsburg, Johannesburg at the weekend. It is curated by Ruzy Rusike and is the artist's third solo exhibition. Our destination, as the title suggests, is unresolved. We exist in limbo, left only to imagine, idealise or dread the future.

Ntuli presents a colourful body of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

