Egypt Received Largest Number of Publishers At Int'l Book Fairs Since Covid-19 Outbreak - Minister

Minister of Culture Inas Abdel Dayem said Egypt is the country that has received the largest number of publishers at international book fairs since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The minister made the remarks during her meeting on Tuesday 8/6/2021 with head of the Egyptian General Book Authority Haitham al-Hajj Ali to discuss preparations for the upcoming Cairo International Book Fair, scheduled for June 30.

During the meeting, Abdel Dayem gave orders for receiving all publishers who signed up for the book fair, as well as for holding registration fees steady.

She also issued directives for increasing days of the book fair to 15 instead of 12; with a view to facilitating procedures for everyone and promoting the culture of reading.