Egypt: AP Unanimously Agrees to Grant Sisi Leader's Order

9 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Arab Parliament (AP) has unanimously agreed to bestow the Leader's Order on President Abdel Fattah El Sisi in appreciation of his tireless efforts in the Middle East and Arab world.

Alaa Abed, the head of the transport committee of the House of Representatives, said on Tuesday 8/6/2021 that Egypt, under Sisi, serves as a model of Arab development.

He touched upon achievements of the Egyptian president over seven years in office.

Having assumed the top post on June 8, 2014, Sisi has since acted to put Egypt and the Arab world on the right track, Abed said.

Egypt has become the front line of defense in the region, he told parliament, stressing that the Leader's Order is the highest honor granted by the AP to presidents and kings of Arab countries.

This reflects the position of President Sisi in the Arab world, Abed noted.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Who is 'Prophet' TB Joshua?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
President Places South African Health Minister on Special Leave

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X