Egypt: AP Unanimously Agrees to Grant Sisi Leader's Order

The Arab Parliament (AP) has unanimously agreed to bestow the Leader's Order on President Abdel Fattah El Sisi in appreciation of his tireless efforts in the Middle East and Arab world.

Alaa Abed, the head of the transport committee of the House of Representatives, said on Tuesday 8/6/2021 that Egypt, under Sisi, serves as a model of Arab development.

He touched upon achievements of the Egyptian president over seven years in office.

Having assumed the top post on June 8, 2014, Sisi has since acted to put Egypt and the Arab world on the right track, Abed said.

Egypt has become the front line of defense in the region, he told parliament, stressing that the Leader's Order is the highest honor granted by the AP to presidents and kings of Arab countries.

This reflects the position of President Sisi in the Arab world, Abed noted.