Kenya: Ogier Wants to Sign Off in Style With Victory in Safari Rally

Seven-time World Rally champion Sebastian Ogier is hungry for victory in the WRC Safari Rally, his first competition in Africa before he retires at the end of this year.

Thereafter, he will possibly concentrate on management in the Toyota Gazoo Racing, have more time to see his son growing up and compete in the 24 hours Le Mans (is the world's oldest active sports car race).

Fresh from winning the World Rally Championship (WRC) Sardinia leg in Italy last Sunday, the Frenchman told local journalists in a Red Bull organised Zoom interview that he will start thinking about the Safari in the coming days.

"Right now, I am at home recharging the battery after the hard work in Sardinia," he said.

"I will go to the gym with my coach then start planning for the Safari after more training and testing in Sardinia recently. We will go to Estonia next week for further testing of the car," said Ogier, who added that he is not bothered with records or numbers of wins.

The International Motorsport Federation (FIA) does not allow drivers to do testing outside Europe.

For the June 24 to 27 WRC Safari Rally, all drivers will get a feel of it during the June 23 "Shakedown" at Ndulele Conservancy in Naivasha - a short stage also for media publicity - before the rally proper at the Kasarani Super Special Stage the following day.

"I am very excited. I will try to do my best because I always have excitement to do a new rally," Ogier said.

Nonetheless, he is looking forward to the Kenyan date, and like everybody else, he is coming blindly. The closest rally to the Safari's rough conditions is Sardinia which had loose gravel. "It will be very nice to see the Safari Rally course. It is also nice to have you (Kenya) back in the WRC after a long time.

"Take that opportunity with both hands. This is an opportunity. Please enjoy it and believe in yourselves,"

Ogier, navigated by Julien Ingrassia in a Toyota Yaris said the WRC is a sprint from start to the finish outside a circuit.

"In Kenya it will be difficult. I will keep my eyes open because it will be difficult in Kenya. I have heard that conditions in Kenya change a lot."

In his reply to a question to one of the moderators, Karan Patel - one of few Kenyans who have competed in WRC events abroad - Ogier said he was looking for his 53rd career victory in Kenya.

He added that he will get the right picture of what to expect once he sees a video of the sections to enable the team work on the tyres which have issues.

In Sardinia, Ogier as the championship leader, was the first on the road which had loose surface, acting as a sweeper to spread out the soil.

He was reminded that some sections of the Safari route like Kedong has fine powder volcanic soil which ensnared three-time Africa champion Manvir Baryan in 2019 Candidate Event Safari only a few kilometres from imminent victory.

"Nobody likes to sweep the road. The truth is tarmac rallies have a constant surface," he said.

"For me my family comes first. Next Sunday is the birthday of my son who turns five-years-old. I want to have quality time with my family, " said the 37 years-old, who is married to television presenter Andrea Kaiser.

On retirement, he said: " I hear new rumours everyday. This will be my last WRC. There are priorities in life, and my family comes first. We are in discussion with the team to make clear plans on what I can do. One of my dreams is to do Le Mans."