Namibia: Salambala to Benefit From Environmental Project

Ngoma — The Salambala conservancy in the Zambezi region is set to benefit from the Namibia Integrated Landscape Approach for Enhancing Livelihoods and Environmental Governance (Nilaleg) project.

The Nilaleg project which was launched by the environment and tourism ministry last year aims to alleviate poverty in rural areas, improve environmental governance and sustainable management of natural resources.

The project which is funded by the Global Environment Facility to the tune of about N$161 million will directly support five landscape sites in five regions, namely Omusati, Ohangwena, Kavango West, Zambezi and Kunene in ways such as creating employment for the community, reducing poverty, development.

According to Nilaleg project manager Jonas Nghishidi, Salambala conservancy will be assisted with an amount of about N$5 million to establish aquaculture and eco-tourism projects.

"We are compelled to support communities in different natures and enterprises, and in this area, the conservancy has decided to implement a nature based enterprise in a form of a tented campsite," he said.

Nghishidi further stated that "on behalf of the community, we have contracted a company to do a feasibility study, and look at the different land options where the area is better suited for this tourism facility."

The chairperson of Salambala conservancy, Mulela Saisai stated that they decided to establish a campsite lodge as there is only one lodge (Gondwana/Chobe River Lodge) operating in the area.

"We see that people in the community are not so interested in the conservancy and have negative thoughts towards it.

They feel that the conservancy is not helping them in any way, because they believe that helping them is by creating job opportunities. That's why we have decided to establish lodges in our community, and we believe by so doing a lot of our people will be employed," said Saisai.