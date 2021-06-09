Liberia: As Water & Sewer Employees Remain Unpaid for Months, Leaked Audio Reveals Us$900k Being Paid to Contractor - Deputy Md Under Probe for 'Leaking' Recorded Conversation

Monrovia — The Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWCS) has announced that the Corporations' Deputy Managing Director for Finance, Sensee J. Morris has been placed under investigation by the national security apparatus for allegedly leaking confidential documents.

At a press conference on Tuesday, the Communications Manager of the LWSC, Nixon Todd told reporters that Mr. Morris was a probable culprit of the act due to personal greed.

"Clearly, it is our Deputy Managing Director for Finance, Hon. Sensee Morris [who leaked the recordings] because of personal greed. He is being investigated currently by the National Security Apparatus. He is being investigated at the request of management,"

In recent days, leaked audio recordings from the LWSC have been making rounds on the social media platforms.

In one of the recordings, the LWSC's Managing Director, Duannah Kamara can be heard in a heated verbal exchange with his deputy Morris over the withdrawer of some US$99,000 from a local bank account.

Morris claimed that he halted the withdrawer of the fund because he was not aware of the transactions; while Mr. Kamara complained that Morris' action has caught the attention of Finance and Development Planning Minister, Samuel Tweah and he (Tweah) was demanding answers.

"The Minister of Finance just got to me to raise his concern but I have authorized the payment already. And then the bank's president is aware. So, we already authorized it. The Minister of Finance is aware; they just want to understand why was it stopped," Kamara said.

But Morris hit back, contending that he was acting in the right direction, and was not afraid to defend his action before the Finance Minister, let alone the President.

"But MD [Managing Director], don't be putting fear in me because you know that I will not be afraid. The Finance Minister himself can ask me, I will explain. I am not afraid of anybody. I can even tell the President,"

In another recording, two males, claiming to be staff of the LWSC were heard discussing about an alleged fuel theft at the LWSC station in Caldwell. One of the discussants was heard informing his colleagues that he got an intel from a friend that two fuel tanks were arrested during late night hours with 27,000 gallons of fuel confiscated from one of the tankers, while one was released.