Liberia: Covid 'Variant of Concern' Detected in Liberia

Monrovia — Several Passengers traveling on SN Brussels flight Tuesday tonight were left in shock after being told to halt their travels due to the positive Covid19 tests.

Most of those turned away had taken the tests on Saturday, June 5, 2021 and told to wait for 72 hours before receiving their results, the required period stipulated by the National Public Health Institute (NPHIL). However, to the dismay of many, the results were not given until at least one hour before the flight was due to take off, turning away scores who had showed up for the flight.

It is still unclear why NPHIL took so long to return the results and give travelers ample time to prepare for the unexpected but some sources say, the agency responsible for disease control has been have technical glitches with its testing kits.

Authorities at NPHIL say those passengers who were turned away are being monitored and told to do home-based care and return for seven days to test again.

Authorities at NPHIL say, those who are asymptomatic will be given home-based care while those showing signs of difficulty in breathing and other severe signs are taken to the National Infectious Disease Center on Star Base, Bong mines.

Authorities are also encouraging Liberians to follow the health protocols by wearing mask in public places and the washing of hands

The incident Tuesday comes amid a recent reported surge of the killer virus in Liberia.

Liberia recorded its first case of COVID-19 confirmed on March 16, 2020 with the response efforts lasting more than 450-days.

To date, more than 120,000 COVID-19 tests conducted with a total of 2,290 confirmed cases to date as of June 6, 2021.