Liberia: Covid 'Variant of Concern' Detected in Liberia

9 June 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Rodney Sieh

Monrovia — Several Passengers traveling on SN Brussels flight Tuesday tonight were left in shock after being told to halt their travels due to the positive Covid19 tests.

Most of those turned away had taken the tests on Saturday, June 5, 2021 and told to wait for 72 hours before receiving their results, the required period stipulated by the National Public Health Institute (NPHIL). However, to the dismay of many, the results were not given until at least one hour before the flight was due to take off, turning away scores who had showed up for the flight.

It is still unclear why NPHIL took so long to return the results and give travelers ample time to prepare for the unexpected but some sources say, the agency responsible for disease control has been have technical glitches with its testing kits.

Authorities at NPHIL say those passengers who were turned away are being monitored and told to do home-based care and return for seven days to test again.

Authorities at NPHIL say, those who are asymptomatic will be given home-based care while those showing signs of difficulty in breathing and other severe signs are taken to the National Infectious Disease Center on Star Base, Bong mines.

Authorities are also encouraging Liberians to follow the health protocols by wearing mask in public places and the washing of hands

The incident Tuesday comes amid a recent reported surge of the killer virus in Liberia.

Liberia recorded its first case of COVID-19 confirmed on March 16, 2020 with the response efforts lasting more than 450-days.

To date, more than 120,000 COVID-19 tests conducted with a total of 2,290 confirmed cases to date as of June 6, 2021.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Who is 'Prophet' TB Joshua?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
President Places South African Health Minister on Special Leave

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X