Liberia: Thomas Fallah Considering Contesting Foya District Seat in 2023

Foya District — The 2023 presidential and legislative elections are three years away but there are signs that Monsterrado County District Five lawmaker Thomas Fallah is exploring contesting in Foya District, Lofa County.

A native of Foya District, Rep. Fallah is serving his third term as a lawmaker of District Five in Monsterrado County, having been elected 2005, 2011, and 2017 on the ticket of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC).

With the incumbent Francis Nyumalin of Unity Party seeking re-election, it means residents of the district could see one of the most competitive elections in the district in more than a decade.

That prospect is fueling tension in the district between partisans of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) and Unity Party (UP). Supporters of the CDC think Fallah could be the right choice for the district, judging from the level of development projects he has undertaken in the district for the past one year, while partisans of Unity Party feel the lawmaker's rumored intention is another ploy by the CDC to weaken the base of their party ahead of 2023.

Rep Fallah: Why not?

Rep. Fallah couldn't dismiss speculations about his intentions when quizzed by journalists Saturday. "How can I rule such thing out? Opportunity to serve my beloved people? But you can only do that when there is vacancy," he said.

The CDC lawmaker said he's committed to serving Foya District, adding that the district needs a leader who will provide a space for renewed vision through infrastructural development.

Rep. Fallah popularity soars

It's hard to find someone in Foya District who doesn't see Fallah as someone having a political ambition for the district in 2023.

The array of friends, associates and even rivals Fallah has accumulated appears to be unmatched, to the extent he has been a factor in almost every political conversation over the last one year.

The lawmaker has been frequenting in the district since a year and warming his way into the hearts of residents of the district. He's currently constructing a gigantic town hall in the district worth over US$ 60, 000.

A group under the banner 'Friends of Fallah in Foya' says it will fully support Fallah if he decides to contest as lawmaker of the district in 2023. The head of the group, Josiah Tamba, said the group's support is in the interest of the district.

Tamba said the group's support for the Monsterrado lawmaker is also premised on the sterling records of his achievements in the district, especially infrastructure and human resource development.

According to him, Rep. Fallah's nature of development is second to none, judging from what he has done for the past one year which encompasses the incumbent lawmaker, Francis Nyumalin.

He said this was in addition to Rep. Fallah's love for the unity and development of the county. "If you critically take a stock of Fallah's records in the district, you would see that he believes that the true essence of leadership is development and empowerment," he said.

"So, the barometer to measure a true leader is from those he has built and the level of development".

"If you carefully consider all he continues to do for the district, you would understand that he is the kind of lawmaker who wants to see the best for the district".

Tamba, however, cautioned those against Fallah's quest for the district as enemies of the district progress that have contributed little or nothing for meaningful development.

He maintains that Fallah has more supporters across the district than he even imagines.