Liberia: Lonestar Cell MTN Enhances Liberia's Digital Financial Platform, Launches MTN Mobile Money in-App Qr Code

Monrovia — In its bid to boost Liberia's digital financial platform, Lonestar Cell MTN has launched its MTN Mobile Money In-App QR Code.

The app, identified as MTN Momo can be easily downloaded from the apps store and can be used to perform whatever financial transactions in both the Liberian and U.S. currencies, much faster and convenience than the traditional *156# method, according to officials of the company.

The new digital platform was launched at a colorful event held on Friday at the Grand Royal Hotel in Monrovia. It was graced by officials of the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL), Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) and EcoBank.

Speaking at the event, the General Manager and CEO of Lonestar Cell MTN, Raul De thanked his team and the CBL family for the innovation and collaboration in achieving the latest feat.

"The excitement and innovation I see in this service that is being used is compared to none. We are far ahead of Nigeria and for that I will not only tell my team thank you but to the biggest financial institution- the CBL," he said.

"But, with the launch of this app, users can scan and pay for what they need. So, today I am extremely happy to be here to showcase this service and going forward, we will really need your support to drive this financial inclusion and the good part is the environment."

Speaking earlier, Lonestar Cell MTN Communications Manager, Ms. Lisa white said the app is a central point from which cutomers can manage t mobile money. "No matter the currency, U.S. or Liberty, you can perform whatever financial transactions you need to. Now, with the QR code feature, you can simply scan a QR code and pay for goods and services quickly and easily. *156# will soon become a thing of the past," she told the gathering.

Lonestarcell MTN is credited for being the pioneer of the mobile money platform in Liberia when it launched the Lonestar Cell MTN Mobile Money, simply called Momo in 2011. The company is celebrating 10 years of the platform in Liberia.

"We first brought Mobile Money to Liberia in 2011 to provide peace of mind and convenience to our customers. Since then, we've continually added more services and more convenience," she said.

Some of the services allow customers to quickly and securely make payments with their mobile money wallet to various merchants, paying taxes and other bills, depositing and withdrawing monies from bank accounts to mobile money wallets, receiving international remittances and more.