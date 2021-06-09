Liberia, Guinea Hold Major International Rail User Agreement

Monrovia — A joint International Ministerial conference between Liberia and neighboring Guinea will begin in Monrovia on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.The 3-day gathering is intended to discuss the development of a rail corridor to transport Guinean mining products using Liberian port infrastructure. The corridor will also facilitate the transport of agriculture products, people, good and services.

The Guinean delegation will consist of nine senior ministers, headed by the country's Foreign Minister, Ibrahim K. Kaba, who will lead Guinea's bilateral engagements. Heads of Guinean financial institutions will also form part of the delegation.

The Liberian team, consisting of the same number of Ministers, will also be led by the country's Foreign Minister, Dee Maxwell Kemayah. The Guinea Minister of Mines and Geology, Hon. Abdoulaye Magassouba, will lead the country's Ministerial Committee on the Implementation Agreement, while Finance Minister Samuel D. Tweah Jr. Will lead Liberia's.