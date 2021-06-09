Zimbabwe: Villa Star Launches Marvelous Nakamba Under-17 Tourney

ASTON VILLA star Marvelous Nakamba is Friday set to officially launch the Marvelous Nakamba Under-17 football tournament in his Bulawayo hometown after the competition has been cleared by the country's Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC).

Nakamba is currently in the country after concluding a successful season in the English Premier League.

Dates and other details on his tournament are yet to be revealed.

In a statement Tuesday, the Marvelous Nakamba Foundation (MNF) said everything was now set for the launch event.

"We have set the official launch of the tournament for 11 June 2021 at a local venue where we will unveil the teams that are participating as well as the rules of the tournament," read the statement.

The inaugural MNF tournament will be played at a venue yet to be confirmed during the weekend of June 19 to 20 with about 400 players set to compete for top honours.

"We are excited to announce that we have finally received clearance to host the inaugural Marvelous Nakamba Under 17 football tournament.

"It gives us great pleasure to know that we have the support of the football custodians as we endeavour to empower grassroots football through this tournament that will see over 400 budding footballers get an opportunity to showcase the talent that we have in abundance," further announced the MNF.

The official launch will take place behind closed doors in line with Covid-19 guidelines with proceedings to be livestreamed on the MNF social media pages on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.