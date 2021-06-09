South Africa: Former Crime Intelligence Secret Fund Head Is Facing Corruption Probe - He Is Also the New Acting Divisional Commissioner

analysis

A police major-general named as a key enabler and suspect in attempts to thwart an Ipid investigation into former acting national commissioner Khomotso Phahlane has been appointed as acting Crime Intelligence head.

The acting appointment of Major-General Obed Nemutanzhela -- from 31 May to 21 June -- was confirmed by national SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo.

Nemutanzhela, who controlled the Crime Intelligence slush fund, was thrice charged departmentally by suspended, and then unsuspended, former Crime Intelligence head Lieutenant-General Peter Jacobs.

Nemuntanzhela has been appointed to act in the absence of the present acting divisional commissioner of Crime Intelligence, Major-General Yolisa Mokgabudi.The letter confirming the acting appointment was signed by Lieutenant-General Sindile Mfazi, deputy national commissioner of Crime Detection.

In 2017, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) requested that Nemutanzhela be suspended as he was hampering investigations by Ipid into the alleged procurement of surveillance equipment to counter the directorate's investigations into Phahlane and North West deputy commissioner Jan Mabula.

Mabula, after evading justice for 14 years, now faces charges of extortion, kidnapping and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm relating to a matter dating back to a R14-million robbery in 2006 at...