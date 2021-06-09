South Africa: Former Crime Intelligence Secret Fund Head Is Facing Corruption Probe - He Is Also the New Acting Divisional Commissioner

8 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

A police major-general named as a key enabler and suspect in attempts to thwart an Ipid investigation into former acting national commissioner Khomotso Phahlane has been appointed as acting Crime Intelligence head.

The acting appointment of Major-General Obed Nemutanzhela -- from 31 May to 21 June -- was confirmed by national SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo.

Nemutanzhela, who controlled the Crime Intelligence slush fund, was thrice charged departmentally by suspended, and then unsuspended, former Crime Intelligence head Lieutenant-General Peter Jacobs.

Nemuntanzhela has been appointed to act in the absence of the present acting divisional commissioner of Crime Intelligence, Major-General Yolisa Mokgabudi.The letter confirming the acting appointment was signed by Lieutenant-General Sindile Mfazi, deputy national commissioner of Crime Detection.

In 2017, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) requested that Nemutanzhela be suspended as he was hampering investigations by Ipid into the alleged procurement of surveillance equipment to counter the directorate's investigations into Phahlane and North West deputy commissioner Jan Mabula.

Mabula, after evading justice for 14 years, now faces charges of extortion, kidnapping and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm relating to a matter dating back to a R14-million robbery in 2006 at...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Who is 'Prophet' TB Joshua?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
President Places South African Health Minister on Special Leave

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X