South Africa: Munster Duo De Allende and Snyman's Bok Hopes May Be On Ice Following Fire Pit Fiasco

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber will have an anxious wait to ascertain whether centre Damian de Allende and lock RG Snyman will be fit enough to play after sustaining burns in a 'fire pit accident' at the weekend.

Munster assistant coach Stephen Larkham has raised doubts that World Cup winners Damian de Allende and RG Snyman will be fit enough to face the British & Irish Lions after sustaining burns at the weekend.

De Allende described burn injuries he suffered as "wasn't as bad" as they could have been, which doesn't mean that they aren't significant.

De Allende, fellow World Cup winner RG Snyman and Ireland internationals CJ Stander and Mike Haley all suffered burns from flaming petrol in the early hours of Sunday morning. The incident was believed to have occurred at a stag party for another Munster player.

All four have been ruled out of Munster's PRO14 Rainbow Cup game against Zebre this weekend, but the long-term damage could be a lot worse than feared. Snyman is currently undergoing rehab for a knee injury while De Allende is a vital player in the Bok set-up.

