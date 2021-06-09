Rwanda: Basketball - Rwanda to Face DRC in Afrobasket 2021 Opener

8 June 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwanda will face the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in the two sides' first Group A game at the upcoming Afrobasket 2021 finals that will take place from August 24 to September 05 in Kigali.

The Afrobasket finals will take place in Rwanda - at the Kigali Arena.

Rwanda, the host nation was placed in Group A alongside the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Angola, and another team that will finish 3rd in Group E of the qualifiers (either Morocco, Cape Verde or Uganda).

Times Sport has learned that the national team, under Senegalese tactician head coach Cheikh Sarr, will begin training next week.

The group stages, which take place on August 24-26, will see two teams from each of the four groups advance to the knock-out phase (Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Finals).

The third-Place game and the final will be played on September 5.

The top five teams from the Afrobasket competition will book a ticket to represent Africa in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup in Japan, Philippines and Indonesia in 2023.

Fixtures

Group A

August 24

Rwanda Vs DRC

August 26

Rwanda Vs Angola

August 28

Rwanda Vs GR.E

