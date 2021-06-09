South Africa: Media Statement - Committee Tells Compensation Fund to Turn Its Financial Management Around to Stop Disclaimer Audit Opinions

8 June 2021
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
document

The Portfolio Committee on Employment and Labour today met with the Department of Labour and two of its entities, the Compensation Fund (CF) and the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) on matters of concern raised by the Auditor-General (AG) about the entities.

The committee raised serious concerns about the CF for obtaining disclaimer audit opinions for 10 years, and called for an urgent turnaround at the entity. "You can't have 10 years of disclaimers, there is something fundamentally wrong. This whole mess that the Compensation Fund finds itself in talks more about the capacity of the leadership," said committee Chairperson, Ms Lindelwa Dunjwa.

The committee was also unhappy about the fact that the UIF had regressed on its audit outcomes and called on the entity to act on the warning signs. The Auditor-General found weaknesses on governance, leadership, controls and non-compliance with legislation and prescribed regulations.

The department told the committee that it was finalising an action plan on the turnaround of the entities, and it will be presented to be committee for scrutiny. The Chairperson said the committee will monitor the process to ensure that the department and its entities are delivering on their mandate and to the satisfaction of the public.

"The UIF and CF boards have got the responsibility to make sure that the challenges at the two entities are addressed, no matter how difficult they might be," said the Chairperson.

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Parliament of South Africa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Who is 'Prophet' TB Joshua?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
President Places South African Health Minister on Special Leave

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X