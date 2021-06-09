Nigeria: Wizkid Does Not Deserve to Be Called a Grammy Nominee - Seun Kuti

Wizkid/Instagram
Wizkid releases a new album, Made in Lagos.
8 June 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Sylvester Kwentua

Afrobeat musician and social media activist, Seun Kuti, may just have begun a beef with Wizkid, judging by his Instagram video post on Tuesday, and the reaction his video post generated.

Seun Kuti shocked not a few internet users, when he released a short Instagram video on Tuesday, in which he indirectly asked Wizkid to stop parading himself as a Grammy nominee, while also claiming that himself, Femi Kuti, Burna Boy, and King Sunny Ade, were the only Nigerian musicians to be nominated by the Grammy. He further opined that since Wizkid was featured in a song that won a Grammy award, he had no right to claim to have won a Grammy for Nigeria, as the song belonged to Beyonce.

What Wizkid, Burna Boy Grammy wins mean ― Grammy Academy member, Bartee

"There are only four artists in Nigeria (to have ever been) nominated for the Grammy, and I am one of them" he further added, directly under the video post.

As expected, such a post would generate reactions, and supposed Wizkid fans took no time in giving him a piece of their minds. Here are some reactions from the fans.

@bman-gram wrote: That is rubbish

@Lucky.2.k wrote: he dey pain you, f**l.

@Callme-simple wrote: Idi*t, go Grammy website and type Wizkid, he has two Grammy nominations and one win. Na your papa pave way for you, if not, who for sabi you?

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
President Places South African Health Minister on Special Leave
Who is 'Prophet' TB Joshua?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X