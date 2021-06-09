Tunisia: Jendouba Reports Surge in Coronavirus-Related Fatalities and Infections

9 June 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Five additional coronavirus-related fatalities were reported Tuesday in the governorate of Jendouba, bringing the death toll to 291 since the outbreak of the pandemic, the local health directorate specifies.

Besides, the infection caseload in the region has risen to 5,394 cases after the detection on Tuesday of 65 more infections.

Among the COVID patients in the governorate of Jendouba, 84 are currently at the region's hospitals including 3 in intensive care, according to the same source.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

