Sudan: Egyptian Ministers Head to Khartoum to Discuss GERD File

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Mohamed Abdel Aati headed on Wednesday morning 9/6/2021 to Khartoum to discuss with Sudanese officials the developments of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and means to promote relations between Cairo and Khartoum.

A statement issued by the Foreign Ministry said the two ministers would meet with head of Sudan Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah Al Burhan and Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdouk.

The Egyptian ministers will hold a session of talks with the Sudanese ministers of foreign affairs and irrigation at the Sudanese Foreign Ministry.