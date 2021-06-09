Sudan: Egyptian Ministers Head to Khartoum to Discuss GERD File

9 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Mohamed Abdel Aati headed on Wednesday morning 9/6/2021 to Khartoum to discuss with Sudanese officials the developments of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and means to promote relations between Cairo and Khartoum.

A statement issued by the Foreign Ministry said the two ministers would meet with head of Sudan Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah Al Burhan and Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdouk.

The Egyptian ministers will hold a session of talks with the Sudanese ministers of foreign affairs and irrigation at the Sudanese Foreign Ministry.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Who is 'Prophet' TB Joshua?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
President Places South African Health Minister on Special Leave

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X