Egypt: Cabinet Holds Weekly Meeting to Discuss Domestic Issues

The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Wednesday 9/6/2021 via video conference under Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli to discuss a number of political, economic and social issues.

It will discuss a number of issues related to services offered to citizens and national projects being carried out in the governorates as well as efforts to fight Covid-19 including the precautionary measures to face the pandemic.

It will discuss a number of bills and important ministerial decisions aiming at maintaining the economic and social stability and means to encourage investment.

It will follow up President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's directives on implementing the social insurance umbrella and supporting irregular workers at sectors affected by COVID-19.