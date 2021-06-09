Egypt: Cabinet Holds Weekly Meeting to Discuss Domestic Issues

9 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Wednesday 9/6/2021 via video conference under Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli to discuss a number of political, economic and social issues.

It will discuss a number of issues related to services offered to citizens and national projects being carried out in the governorates as well as efforts to fight Covid-19 including the precautionary measures to face the pandemic.

It will discuss a number of bills and important ministerial decisions aiming at maintaining the economic and social stability and means to encourage investment.

It will follow up President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's directives on implementing the social insurance umbrella and supporting irregular workers at sectors affected by COVID-19.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Who is 'Prophet' TB Joshua?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
President Places South African Health Minister on Special Leave

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X