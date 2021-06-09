South Africa: When They Came for Me - the Hidden Diary of an Apartheid Prisoner

analysis

In 1969, while a student at Wits University, anti-apartheid activist John Schlapobersky was detained in solitary confinement, tortured and eventually deported. Half a century later, calling on memory and two diaries he kept at the time -- one written on toilet paper and the other in the Bible he was allowed -- he reconstructs, in moving detail, the struggle for survival that finally transformed his life. He is now a leading psychotherapist and author and works closely with those who have similar histories. 'When They Came For Me' is published by Jonathan Ball.

John R Schlapobersky is a consultant psychotherapist. He won the Alonso Award for the outstanding publication in psychodynamic group therapy for his book From the Couch to the Circle: Group-Analytic Psychotherapy In Practice (Routledge 2016).

Day 6: Wednesday 18 June 1969

I have no recollection of the journey back to prison after my interrogation ended but do have a memory of being strip-searched outside my cell while, secretly, I did what I could to guard the treasure I had with me -- the stolen pen...