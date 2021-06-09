Namibia: Nip to Report Employee to Police, ACC

9 June 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Mercy Karuuombe

THE Namibia Institute of Pathology (NIP) has suspended an employee suspected of being involved in tampering with Covid-19 records and will open a case with the police and Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

NIP chief executive officer Kapena Tjombonde said the decision came after investigations indicated that the staff member was using her position to tamper with information related to Covid-19 records on the NIP laboratory information system.

Tjombonde said that the NIP has zero tolerance for this kind of behaviour.

"The NIP does not condone any tampering with any of its records, processes and procedures," Tjombonde said.

She said that the matter would be handled in line with the NIP's internal policies.

"A criminal case will be opened with the Namibian Police as well as with the ACC."

