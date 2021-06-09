Tanzania: Ilemela Fourth Division League Gets Underway

9 June 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Alexander Sanga in Mwanza

THE Fourth Division League in Ilemela District, Mwanza Region has officially started with two games played at Sabasaba grounds over the weekend. Blackburn best Blue Eagle 2-1, while TSC Academy battled to 1-1 against Balewa FC.

Ilemela District Football Association (IDFA) Secretary General Almas Mosha said the league features 21 teams.

He said the league is expected to wind up on July 25th this year with all matches being played at Sabasaba grounds.

Mosha called upon Mwanza football fraternity and coaches to turn up in big numbers, so that they can pick talented players to help Mwanza based teams such as pamba FC, Mbao FC, Alliance FC, Toto Africans and Copco Veteran FC.

The former Mbao FC and Toto Africans coach named the participating teams as TSC Academy, First Born FC, Balewa, Blue Eagle, Blackburn, Hamasa FC and Chanel Africa.

Others are Chiluba FC, Samba, Ushirika, Lumala FC, Kiseke, Nembak, Jonas FC, Mandozi, African Boys and Pasiansi Stars. He said various prizes will be given to the winners as well as the best players.

IDFA tournament Executive Committee member Jomas Julius said this season's league would be different basing on the kind of preparations the association leaders have made.

