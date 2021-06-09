Liberia: First Lady Launches Menstrual Hygiene Initiative

9 June 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The First Lady's Office in collaboration with Clar Hope Foundation and Gender Ministry launches a national initiative to boost awareness and sensitization on menstrual and personal hygiene on Wednesday, June 9, at the Centennial Memorial Pavilion in Monrovia.

The She's You Menstrual & Personal Hygiene initiative, which is part of the Mrs. Clar Marie Weah's flagship program, She's You Movement, endeavors to increase awareness on the proper management of one's period and usage of sanitary pads.

Through this initiative, Mrs. Weah wants all women and girls, including those with disability, to be inclusive in the fight for national menstrual hygiene and better sanitation.According to a release, the initiative also seeks to ensure platforms for knowledge sharing among women and girls, minimize discrimination and stigma and reduce the risk of other diseases that could cause further complications.

Advocacy for the integration of menstrual hygiene management into school programs and the distribution of sanitary pads and personal hygiene kits to girls and women are part of the initiative's objectives.

At least 500 adolescent girls from all walks of life along with local and international partners among others are expected to grace the occasion.

