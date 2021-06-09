Liberia: Senate Probes Botoe Kanneh's Complaint

The Liberian Senate has ordered the Committees on Defense, Security and Intelligence and Transport to probe a complaint filed by Gbarpolu County Senator Madam Botoe Kanneh that she was disrespected on 1 June 2021 by a Transport Ministry officer and the Liberia National Police (LNP).In her communication to plenary, Senator Kanneh complained that she was riding the official Senate vehicle #30S when her car was stopped at Vai Town on Bushrod Island for inspection.

"I identified myself as Senator Kanneh and told them that I was running late for session and the Transport officer there said he doesn't care who is in the car, so I told my driver to go," Senator Kanneh complained.

She explained further that as they left, a police officer got on a bike and ran behind her car and stopped it on Broad Street."It was a disrespect to my office and I felt humiliated that I was obstructed while on my way to work after I identified myself," she added.

Following Senator Kanneh's complaint, River Gee County Senator Conmany B. Wesseh made a motion that the communication from their colleague be accepted and turned over to the Committees on Defense Security and Intelligence and Transport to report to plenary in one week.Wesseh added that it is a serious matter involving their colleague so it shouldn't be treated like other communications that stay long in the committee room.

It can be recalled that at the beginning of 2021, Senator Abraham Darius Dillon made complaints to the Liberian Senate regarding the behavior of state security against his office.

He said that during the 2020 and 2021 annual message, Executive Protection Service (EPS) officers assigned at the entrance of the Capitol Building, having fully recognized him as Senator of Montserrado County, delayed him at the entrance for twenty minutes on each of the occasions, demanding him to present and display a vehicle pass before entering the Capitol Building to perform his legislative functions.

"The lastest of the unprovoked and targeted gross disrespect to my office and my person by officers of the EPS was at the Samuel K. Doe Sports Complex on Sunday, January 31, during the county meet final. With a VIP ticket clearly displayed for entry in the stadium, I was embarrassed and blocked from entering the VIP section in the presence of the EPS Director and other state security officers," Mr. Dillon noted.