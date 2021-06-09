Liberia: MoL, LCC Sign MOU to Create 500 New Jobs

The Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Labour and the Liberia Chamber of Commerce (LCC), have signed a MOU for the creation of 500 new jobs for university graduates in Liberia with a minimum salary of US$350.00 per month.According to a press release, the ceremony which took place at the headquarters of the LCC was attended by members of the Cabinet, the Ambassadors of the United States of America and Lebanon as well as the President and Executives of the LCC.

Under the MOU, the jobs will be provided in three to four months by businesses and concessions in the country.

Speaking during the ceremony, Labour Minister Cllr. Charles H. Gibson projected that within the next sixty days, his Ministry and partners will rollout 1000 new jobs for Liberians in the private sector.

He said that his ambition is that by the end of this year, the Ministry will be able to produce 3000 jobs for university graduates in the country. The Liberian Labour Minister has also promised to ensure that Liberians occupied senior management positions in concessions across the country.

Also speaking during the ceremony, the President of Liberia Chamber Commerce (LCC), Cllr. N. Oswald Tweh said that it all started in February 2020 when the Chamber received a letter from the Minister of Labour inviting it to discuss issues relative to ensuring that qualified Liberians are giving preference for vacancies and to strategize on ways and means on how businesses and employers can take in some recent and past college graduates in the employment sector.

"From this meeting, an idea of a special employment scheme took rout.To aid in carrying out our objective, we solicited the assistance of the Association of Liberia Human Resource professionals. A concept note was developed, policy, procedures and guidelines that will guide the process were formulated.

During the course of the implementation of this MOU, data will be collected and records, and performance of this MOU will be maintained.This will enable us to review the data and records as well as correct and address any situation to allow us make improvement."

Mr. Tweh added that LCC represents over 300 companies and business associations. He said the Chamber is dedicated to be most representative of Business Association and the lead advocate for reform that contribute to the creation of an enabling and conducive environment for commerce and trade in Liberia.

In separate remarks, the Lebanese Ambassador, Mansour Abdallah and US Ambassador, Michael A. McCarthy spoke of the important of job creations in Liberia and encouraged Government, Public, and Private Partnership.Press Release