Liberia, China Sign MOU to Construct 2 Overhead Bridges Here

The Government of Liberia and the Government of the People's Republic of China have formalized an implementation agreement for the construction of two overhead bridges along Tubman Boulevard in Monrovia. The project is titled Implementation Agreement of Two China-Aid Overpass Bridges Project on Tubman Boulevard in the Republic of Liberia.

Liberia's Acting Minister of Public Works Ruth Coker-Collins signed on behalf of the Government of Liberia, while the Economic and Commercial Counsellor at the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Liberia Li Jiang, signed for his government.

Based on the Exchange of Letters signed on September 9, 2019, by and between the Government of People's Republic of China and the Government of the Republic of Liberia, China agreed to undertake Two China-Aid Overpass Bridges Project on Tubman Boulevard in Liberia.

International Economic Cooperation of the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China and the Ministry of Public Works of the Republic of Liberia reached the consensus on specific issues through friendly consultations and full exchanges of ideas, and signed the Implementation Agreement of the Project under the following terms and conditions:

The Agreement on Economic and Technical Cooperation signed on September 1, 2018, by and between the Chinese Government and Liberian Government, the Exchange of Letters signed on September 9, 2019, by and between the Chinese Government and Liberian Government with regard to acceptance by the Chinese Government to undertake the Project, and Minutes of Meeting signed on October 31, 2018, by and between the Chinese Side and Liberian Side, with regard to the site visit for a feasibility study of the Project.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Construction Asia, Australia, and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Details include the mainline of the west overpass bridge reconstruction section on Back Road, Tubman Boulevard with the length of around 1,140 meters, auxiliary roads with the length of 480 meters, additional ramps with a length of 950 meters, and the construction of the overpass with the length of around 287 meters; as well as the mainline of the east overpass bridge reconstruction section on Back Road with the length of around 870 meters, additional ramps with the length of 1080 meters, and construction of the overpass with the length of around 162 meters.

On behalf of the Government of Liberia, Acting Public Works Minister Coker-Collins thanked Chinese government for its many assistance and contributions to Liberia's developmental drive. For his part, Economic and Commercial Counsellor at the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Liberia Li Jiang, reiterated his government's commitment to upholding bilateral ties with Liberia.