Liberia: CDC Prepares for Any Eventuality

A senior member of the governing council of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) Chief Cyril Allen sounds a caveat here that the CDC is prepared for any eventuality come 2023, the next presidential and legislative elections. Chief Allen is chairman emeritus of the National Patriotic Party (NPP), a constituent political party of the ruling CDC.

He said in a WhatsApp video post recently that the CDC of President George Manneh Weah is a formidable force and the Coalition is adequately prepared to combat any form of eventuality coming from the opposition.

"Make no mistake, the CDC is a formidable force for the 2023 presidential race, we are leaving no stone unturned and we are prepared and gearing up for any eventualities from anyone especially, the opposition. We are positioned and ready for the electoral process" the NPP tough-talking stalwart said.

Speaking further about the opposition's role ahead of the 2023 race, Allen, who chairs the board of directors of the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation, notes the opposition community has not been impressive on the national scene, claiming the opposition has failed to create jobs and employment for its partisans instead, leaders of the opposition community only truck partisans from one point to another as a cover means of popularity.

He suggests the best option for opposition leaders in the country is to engage in farming and encourage investors to come and invest in Liberia to create possible employment for their partisans rather than ranting negative criticisms without recommendations to the national government. He says since opposition leaders claim to have international contacts, these contacts should be put into play now for job creation and for their partisans to have food on the table.

"Help the people now through jobs creation than to go trucking and busing people from one point to another like you have the numbers [when] you don't have the numbers. You are just dividing the people, acting like they love the people; that is not true, they don't love the people."

Commenting on President Weah's nationwide tour that is gradually coming to an end, Allen describes the exercise as commendable and worth noting, arguing that the results from those tours are encouraging and they sent a strong message of a better chance for the ruling CDC in its quest for the second term at the ballot box.

He recalls that prior to commencement of the tour, he (Allen) urged (President Weah) not to truck people because citizens are already in the counties, waiting for him, something, he says the President yielded to. The turnouts, the receptions, the interactions, and the exchange of pleasantries amongst and between the President and the people are something that the opposition should be careful with ahead of the 2023 presidential race.