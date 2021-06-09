Nigeria: Govt Urges Nigerians to Take Second Covid-19 Jab

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has urged all Nigerians to try and take the second jab of COVID-19 vaccine in order to get full protection against the virus.

The SGF who was represented by the Minister of Environment, Abubakar Mohammed, stated this at the northeast townhall meeting on COVID-19 vaccination which was organized by National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) at the banquet hall of the government house in Yola.

Deputy Governor Adamawa State Crowther Seth

He called on Nigerians to avoid non-essential travelling exercise at this time especially to countries that are showing increasing numbers of covid-19 death.

"Consequently, any person who has visited Brazil, India and Turkey within 14days presiding over traveling to Nigeria shall be denied entry into Nigeria," he stated.

"Among other travel guidelines, individuals, transporters and Airlines who flout the guidelines shall be sanctioned.

"State government should ensure all international traveling passengers adhere to the mandatory seven days isolation period and also to repeat the covid-19 PCR test on the 7th day after arrival."

The Executive Director of NPHCDA, Dr Faisal Shuaibu, said the location of the second jab may differ from the first one adding that the vaccines may have side effect.

"Please note that the location of the first dose may be different from the location of the second dose. Be sure to confirm this. I want to use this opportunity to reiterate that some people would experience side effects after vaccination, this is normal and usually subsides over a couple of days. This is the communication we tell our health workers."

"At the presidential steering committee we have made a decision to administer first and second doses of two to 2million Nigerians rather than administering 4million as first doses only due to delays in vaccine shipment all over the world including us here in Nigeria," he stated.

He explained that the two doses can be administered no more than 12 weeks apart saying, "We are confident that this was the right decision.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, who was represented by his deputy, Crowther Seth praised NPHCDA for the laudable initiative.