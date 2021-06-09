Nigeria: 9 in 10 Cult-Related Deaths in Nigeria Undocumented, Says Police

Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Chris Owolabi, has stated that about 90 percent of cult-related deaths in Nigeria are not documented.

According to him, most parents and guardians of those students that involved in cult practices and killed in the process did not want such cases investigated due to their nature

He warned Nigerian youths, especially, students to desist from any form of criminal or cult-related activity that will ruin their future.

Owolabi, stated this during a Peace/Security Summit, organized by National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS), in collaboration with the Anambra State Police Command at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka,

The summit had the theme "Importance of Safe Society and The Role of Nigerian Students, Youths in the Security of Our Campuses," aimed at sensitizing students on the need for proper security in their neighborhood.

Owolabi represented by the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of operations in the state, ACP Emmanuel Ogbuanya noted that cultism had been the mother of most crimes committed by the youths in the country.

According to him, the high rate of illegal drug consumption has landed most youths in trouble and an early grave.

According to him, parents must learn to inculcate good and moral values in their children as well as monitor their movements and relations their children keep.

He also urged students across institutions of learning in the country to be brave enough to release timely information to security forces in their various states.

- Insecurity -

Earlier, NANS Senate President, Chuks Innocent Okafor, said the event was purposely organised to intimate Nigeria student of the danger pose by the insecurity being witnessed in the county.

According to him, security in the country had deteriorated terribly, hence need for youths to step up for solution.

He attributed rising crimes among youths to the consumption of hard drugs, urging them to desist from such or risk being destroyed by the act.

Okafor who lamented current security situation in the country especially in the Southeast region, urged government to stop the spate of killings.

He also called on leaders to organize national summit where problems of the country would be discussed and addressed.

In his goodwill message, Vice-Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Prof Charles Esimone, said that a lot of lives and future have been truncated owing to the current wave of insecurity in the country.

He said, "it is time we advise ourselves and turn from hearers of words to doers of good things.