Nigeria: Defy Govt, Use Twitter, National Assembly Minority Caucus Tells Nigerians

The joint National Assembly Minority Caucus has called on Nigerians to ignore the ban on Twitter operations in the country by the federal government and continue using the microblogging platform.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by the Minority Leader House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu and the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe on Wednesday.

The Joint Minority Caucus also dismissed threats by the APC-led government to arrest and prosecute Nigerians using Twitter.

It tells Nigerians to go ahead and use their Twitter as they would not be contravening any law in Nigeria or any international statute.

"The Joint Minority Caucus recognizes the provisions of Articles 19 and 20 of the United Nations Charter on Fundamental Human Rights, which Nigeria is a signatory to, as well as provisions of Sections 39 and 36 (12) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), and notes that by these provisions no one will be violating any law for using twitter in Nigeria.

"As lawmakers, the Joint Caucus is pained by the anguish Nigerians, especially the youths, who find the use of twitter as a means of livelihood and genuine social interaction, are passing through just because the APC-led Federal Government feels slighted that an individual's post, was deleted by Twitter for ethic violation," it stated.