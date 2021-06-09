Nigeria: Buhari Receives First-Ever Nigerian-Made Mobile Phone

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday received the first made-in-Nigeria cell phone, known as ITF Mobile from the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo.

Adebayo, who presented the phone to President Buhari before the start of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, said the phone was one of 12 produced, using locally sourced components, by the Electrical/Electronics Technology Department of the Industrial Training Fund's (ITF) Model Skills Training Centre.

He said: "Twelve indigenous mobile cell phones produced by the Model Skills Training Centre of the Industrial Training Fund; an agency under Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment was launched.

"It gives me great pleasure Mr President, to present you with one of the phones."

The President also chaired the swearing-in of one Commissioner each, for the National Population Commission (NPC) and the Federal Civil Service Commission before the federal cabinet meeting.

Those sworn-in were Wakil Bukar as Commissioner of the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCC) and Mohammed Dattijo Usman as Commissioner of the National Population Commission (NPC).

Bukar, is to replace the FCC Commissioner from Bauchi State while Usman replaces the NPC Commissioner from Niger State. Representatives from the two States died recently.

Meanwhile, President Buhari is currently presiding over the virtual cabinet meeting at the conference room of the First Lady's office.

In attendance physically at the meeting are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

Others are the Ministers of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Finance, Zainab Ahmed, Justice, Abubakar Malami and Industry, Trade and Investment; Niyi Adebayo.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan and other Ministers are participating in the weekly cabinet meeting from their various offices in Abuja.