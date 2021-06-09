Nigeria: 8 Months After, Onochie Still On Nominee List for Senate Screening

9 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Salau

The Senate is to begin screening of Lauretta Onochie and five others named national commissioners of Independent National Electoral Commission, eight months after they were nominated.

Onochie (Delta), President Muhammadu Buhari's special assistant on social media, and the other five were nominated in a request to the Senate eight months ago by the presidency.

The others nominated on October 12 are Muhammad Sani Kallah (Katsina), Kunle Cornelius Ajayi (Ekiti), Saidu Babura Ahmad (Jigawa), Sani Muhammad Adam (north central) and Baba Bila (north east) as national commissioners of the INEC.

Onochie's nomination sparked controversy.

Opposition senators had said that by nominating Onochie, Buhari had "wilfully gone against the constitution he swore to uphold," and urged him to withdraw it.

Her name is still on the list to be considered by the Senate committee on INEC

While "reluctantly" seconding the motion that the nominations be referred to the Senate Committee for action, the Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, expressed surprise that Onochie's name resurfaced again as INEC national commissioner nominee after the widespread opposition against her nomination.

"We shall meet in the Philippines", Abaribe added.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
President Places South African Health Minister on Special Leave
Who is 'Prophet' TB Joshua?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X