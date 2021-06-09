Central African Republic: Cameroon-Central African Republic - Neighbours With Similar Challenges

Border and regional security remain the preoccupation of Cameroon and the Central African Republic (CAR) besides their efforts to maintaining internal peace and stability. Both countries exchange military and security intelligence in the fight against insecurity for an apt protection of persons and property. Aspects of further consolidating peace and security at the borders of the two neighbouring countries are always given special attention. This and the state of bilateral relations between the both nations came under scrutiny on May 19, 2021 during an audience the President of the Republic, Paul Biya granted the outgoing Ambassador of the Central African Republic to Cameroon, Martial Beti Marace at the Unity Palace.

With the relative instability in CAR, there are currently 11,650 peace keeping soldiers of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) with the Cameroonian contingent numbering 1,030. The Douala-Bangui corridor for trade transactions is constantly secured as statistics from Cameroonian custom authorities reveal that goods worth FCFA 55 billion transit every year through this corridor.

Cameron and CAR use the same currency and belong to the same econo- mic bloc which is the Economic and Monetary Community in Central Africa best known in French as CEMAC. Both countries share pan-African values as the two are members of the African Union. To better demonstrate the concept of fraternity, Cameroon is host to a multitude of refugees from CAR, with a tripartite agreement signed between the two countries and the United Nations High Commission for Refugees on the voluntary return of refugees as the situation is becoming relatively stable with peace efforts. A significant number of refugees have returned to their country since the implementation of the agreement .