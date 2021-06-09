Central African Republic: Cameroon-Central African Republic - Neighbours With Similar Challenges

Ministère de la Défense Française
French soldiers on patrol in Central African Republic (file photo).
21 May 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Border and regional security remain the preoccupation of Cameroon and the Central African Republic (CAR) besides their efforts to maintaining internal peace and stability. Both countries exchange military and security intelligence in the fight against insecurity for an apt protection of persons and property. Aspects of further consolidating peace and security at the borders of the two neighbouring countries are always given special attention. This and the state of bilateral relations between the both nations came under scrutiny on May 19, 2021 during an audience the President of the Republic, Paul Biya granted the outgoing Ambassador of the Central African Republic to Cameroon, Martial Beti Marace at the Unity Palace.

With the relative instability in CAR, there are currently 11,650 peace keeping soldiers of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) with the Cameroonian contingent numbering 1,030. The Douala-Bangui corridor for trade transactions is constantly secured as statistics from Cameroonian custom authorities reveal that goods worth FCFA 55 billion transit every year through this corridor.

Cameron and CAR use the same currency and belong to the same econo- mic bloc which is the Economic and Monetary Community in Central Africa best known in French as CEMAC. Both countries share pan-African values as the two are members of the African Union. To better demonstrate the concept of fraternity, Cameroon is host to a multitude of refugees from CAR, with a tripartite agreement signed between the two countries and the United Nations High Commission for Refugees on the voluntary return of refugees as the situation is becoming relatively stable with peace efforts. A significant number of refugees have returned to their country since the implementation of the agreement .

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

More on This
France Suspends Military Cooperation With CAR
CAR Arrests Frenchman With 'Huge Weapons Cache'
Climate Change Hinders Peacebuilding in Mali - Report
Chad Accuses Central African Republic of Killing Its Soldiers
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Some Tanzanians Want Diamond Disqualified from BET Awards
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Somali Troops Were Drafted Into Tigray Conflict - UN Report
Opposition Decries 'Assassination Attempt' on Somali Ex-President
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X