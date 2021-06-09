Tanzania: Water Projects Consume 800m/-, Not a Drop Seen

THE Leader of the 2021 Uhuru Torch race, Lt. Josephine Mwambashi said two projects were not launched in Rombo District, Kilimanjaro region, because they had several shortfalls in implementations.

Lt. Mwambashi made the remarks in Holili area on Monday, while addressing the residents of Rombo district shortly after receiving a message of allegiance from the people to President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

The projects in question include water and a dispensary construction. "The water project at the Leto and Usongo villages in the Kingachi Ward was said to have cost more than 800m/- but the residents said so far there is no clean water flowing in their areas.

"Reports further indicate that the first contractor was paid more than 300m/- but did not complete the work, forcing the contract to be terminated and handed to another company.

"The second contractor was paid 500m/- and also did not complete the work. Again the contract was terminated and the residents have continued to suffer without water," she pointed out.

Lt. Mwambashi further said the relevant authorities took the responsibility of handing over the work to the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (Ruwasa) for implementation.

"Ruwasa, for its part, was given only 38m/- and managed to bring water to some areas in the area," she said.

On the unnamed dispensary construction, she said there were no documents to confirm the expenditure.