Tanzania: 'Observe Covid-19 Preventive Measures'

THE Permanent Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Health, Social welfare, Elders, Gender and Children Dr Omar Dadi Shajak has reminded the public to observe Covid-19 preventive measures.

Mr Shajak said people have to ensure they follow guidelines issued by health professionals.

He was speaking shortly after receiving public awareness posters and brochures containing information on various diseases.

The awareness materials were prepared and published by the ministry with support from a non-governmental organisation -- Save the Children Organization.

Dr Shajak hinted that materials will help in fighting against the pandemic in the Isles by increasing awareness among the members of the public.

He said that the posters and brochures contain messages and instructions that should be observed by the public which in turn will make them informed on how to protect themselves against diseases.

The materials will be distributed to various places including ports, airports and markets.

"We thank the 'Save-the- Children' for the support," the PS said, adding that more support was still required in a bid to ensure that all people get proper information about Covid-19.

The representative from the Save-the-Children, Ms Asma Ramadhan Khamis said they understood the importance of supporting the government in creating public awareness on health related issues.