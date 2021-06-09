East Africa: Farmers Urged to Venture Into Horticulture for EAC Market

9 June 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Zanzibar

SMALL and Medium Industrial Development Agency (SMIDA) has motivated farmers to cultivate horticultural crops since the produce has high demand in the East African market.

Director General of the SMIDA, Mr Abdulhamid Haji Idrissa, said there was a need for farmers to engage in productive farming and ensure they benefit from the sector.

"It is high time our farmers move ahead and get rid of 'business as usual' which has been pulling them back from improving their lives.

Modern farming is beneficial," Idrissa said here at the stakeholders and small farmers' engagement meeting on 'VIUNGO project.'

He urged the small farmers to utilize the opportunities that have come with the project.

The project intends to empower farmers to produce quality vegetables and fruits that can attract buyers in the Isles and in the East African region because the demand for organic farm products is on the increase.

The VIUNGO project manager (Unguja Island) Ms Khadija Ali Juma said the project aims at reaching out to more than 57,000 beneficiaries out of which 5,000 will have access to loans for farming vegetables and fruits.

"We are motivating the small farmers including youth and women to register for the program which include training in demonstration farms to acquire techniques for practicing agri-business along with food security and nutrition," Ms Juma said.

Mr Tahir Mussa Ahmad from TANTRADE said despite some few existing challenges facing farmers in the country they have been encouraging farmers to produce quality farm products and enhance the value chain in support of the industrialization agenda."

The VIUNGO project is being implemented by the Community Forest Pemba (CFP), Tanzania Media Women Association (TAMWA), and the Peoples' Development Forum (PDF) in selected areas of Zanzibar (Unguja and Pemba) and mainland.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Opposition Decries 'Assassination Attempt' on Somali Ex-President
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
President Places South African Health Minister on Special Leave
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X