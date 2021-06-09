Tanzania: Mzindakaya to Be Laid to Rest Tomorrow

VETERAN politician and CCM cadre, Dr Chrisant Mzindakaya (80) will be laid to rest tomorrow at his home 'Mlimani area' in the outskirt of Sumbawanga Town, Rukwa region.

Dr Mzindakaya (pictured) was born in 31, December 1940 in Rukwa and served as Member of Parliament for 44 years.

The family spokesperson, Major (rtd) Christopher Mzindakaya told the 'Daily News' in a phone interview that the late AND former MP died on June 07, this year at Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) where he was receiving treatment.

"His burial is expected to take place in June 10, this year at his residence in the municipality" added Major (rtd) Mzindakaya.

The retired Rukwa Regional Commissioner, Mr Joachim Wangabo told this paper that he was saddened by the shock news of the death of Dr Mzindakaya.

"We have lost Mzee Mzindakaya ,I 'm calling Rukwa residents to pray for him,... he was a great man who brought many changes to this nation," explained Mr Wangabo.

He described Dr Mzindakaya as a popular anti-corruption campaigner, patriotic and a hardworking man.

Across section of citizens interviewed by this paper remembered Dr Mzindakaya for his boldness by encouraging residents, not only born in the region to invest in Rukwa Region.

Dr Mzindakaya would be remembered for investing in the region by establishing a modern meat processing factory known as Sumbawanga Agriculture and Animal Food Industry (SAAFI) Dr Mzindakaya served as Member of Parliament for Ufipa South, Sumbawanga and Kwela Constituencies from 1965 to 1980 and then from 1981 to 1995.

He was MP for Kwela constituency for five years from 1995 to 2000. He quitted active politics in 2010. Dr Mzindakaya served as Regional Commissioner for thirteen years in Mbeya, Morogoro, Kigoma and Rukwa .

He also served as RC for Rukwa Region from 1993 to 1995.