Kenya: Police in Kwale Nab Man On the Run After Killing His Wife

9 June 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Siago Cece

Detectives in Kwale have arrested a man who has been on the run for months after allegedly killing his wife in cold blood.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers are now holding 35-year-old Hammaton Ismael Karisa alias Ismael Charo, who went into hiding after allegedly hacking his wife with a machete in Bamba. He was arrested while attempting to escape the country at the Lunga Lunga border point.

A statement by the DCI stated that the detectives acted on a tip-off by a citizen who spotted the suspect while he tried to cross over at the Tanzania border in a bid to evade justice.

Mr Karisa is suspected to have murdered his wife, Neema George Karisa, after a troubled marriage that resulted in them separating, with the wife going back to her parent's home in Bamba, Kilifi County.

On seeking a reunion, he went to the wife's parents' home in a bid to seek reconciliation, only to later kill Ms Karisa.

"After hours of dialogue with the deceased, he managed to convince her to return to their matrimonial home, together with their one-year-old baby. Unknown to the deceased, her husband had hatched an evil plan to eliminate her and was just leading her to her death trap, away from her parents' home," read the statement by the DCI.

Her body was later found an hour later, around 7.30 pm next to Jila chief's camp in Bamba. She had deep cuts on the back of her neck.

The one-year-old baby was found still strapped with a leso on the back of her dead mother.

Detectives are currently holding the man as investigations continue.

Cases of murders in families have been rising in recent months.

In April, a police constable, Hudson Wakise, shot and killed his wife, Pauline Wakasa, after a domestic altercation ensued between the officer and his wife.

Later, his body and that of his wife were found on the floor of their house. Police reports said Mr Wakise shot his wife before turning the gun on himself.

