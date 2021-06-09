Kenya: CS Magoha Orders Reintroduction of Physical Education in Schools

9 June 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha on Wednesday ordered all schools to re-introduce Physical Education (PE) as he launched a new policy to guide its roll out.

He was speaking during the launch of the inaugural Physical Education and Sports Policy at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development.

He said the policy recognizes the zeal with which the government holds sports and values the achievement realized in the field over the years.

"The implementation of Physical Education and Sport Policy will go a long way in promoting realization national goals of education. It's also aligned to the Competence Based Curriculum (CBC) which provides arts and sport as one of the career pathways," Magoha stated.

The CS promised to work with all ministries and departments to implement the new physical education and sports policy.

"We will mainstream physical education and sports in all our learning activities," he said.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
President Places South African Health Minister on Special Leave
Who is 'Prophet' TB Joshua?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X