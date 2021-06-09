Liberia: LERC Expresses Dismay Over LEC's Power Outage Announcement

The Liberia Electricity Regulatory Commission (LERC) has expressed dismay over a public service announcement and a Facebook post issued by the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) on Monday 31 May notifying customers of planned outages affecting the Capitol Congo Town Feeder.

A release from the institution indicated that the Board of Commissioners (BoC) described the Corporation's action to give insufficient notice to its valued customers as undermining "best utility customer service practice", and that repeated outages for the period is in contravention with its technical quality of service as outlined in the Terms and Conditions of the Corporation's license as approved by the Commission.

According to the realises, the Board of Commissioners Wednesday 3rd June in a meeting with the management of LEC rejected the planned outage until the Corporation provides sufficient details that informed its decision to carry out such outage execution to the Commission.

Meanwhile, the BoC is urging the management of LEC to comply with the Commission's Regulations, the terms and conditions of its licenses.