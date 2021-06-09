Kenya: NCBA Bank Golf Series Returns at Sigona After Covid-Enforced Break

The 2021 NCBA Bank Golf Series resumes this weekend at the Par-72 Sigona Golf Club course where over 200 golfers are expected to tackle the hilly course.

This weekend's event is the fourth in the bank's 21-tournament series which teed off at Thika Sports Club in January this year.

This event was followed by others at Vet Lab Sports Club and Kitale Golf Club in the North Rift region before the series was postponed on March 26 following the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic which disrupted sports and other social activities.

The resumption follows the issuance of Covid-19 health and safety protocols to guide competitive golf events in the country by the Kenya Golf Union (KGU), following similar directives by the Ministry of Sports.

As part of the event, NCBA Bank will conduct a tree planting exercise, as part of the Change the Story initiative: a one million indigenous trees nursery endeavour that is undertaken by the bank and other like-minded partners.

Through the initiative, NCBA Bank will seek to encourage members across participating golf clubs to actively take up tree-planting in a bid to attain 15 percent forest cover across the country by the year 2022.

In line with the KGU health and safety protocols and guidelines, NCBA will work closely with the club management to ensure everyone is safe.

Besides the series, the bank will also be staging a two-day Junior Golf Series for upcoming golfers aged between six and 18 years.

The junior series will feature events at Karen Country Club from August 23-24 and at the Muthaiga Golf Club from December 9 -10.