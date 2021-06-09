Zimbabwe: Doctors, Nurses Left Stranded As Fire Guts Hospital Homes in Kwekwe

8 June 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

Eight medical practitioners at Kwekwe General Hospital lost valuables worth thousands of dollars after fire razed the staff quarters at the government hospital in the early hours of Tuesday.

Kwekwe General Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Patricia Mapanda confirmed the tragedy, adding the medical personnel who included three doctors and five nurses were in urgent need of assistance following the disaster.

The source of the inferno is yet to be ascertained.

"This is quite a sad day for the hospital after our staff quarters have been gutted by fire. Doctors and nurses here at Kwekwe General Hospital have lost their properties," Mapanda said.

She has since launched an appeal for the medical personnel.

"We are calling on the community for assistance because our doctors lost everything. We are in need to be assisted with accommodation as our personnel is in the cold."

Mapanda said it was by God's grace that no fatalities were registered in the inferno.

"Eight of them have nowhere to sleep but we are just thankful to God that there was no physical harm on our staff," she said.

She said the victims needed counselling.

"This is indeed a sad day for the hospital and there is need to counsel the victims. There is need to assist the victims with clothing, food, shelter and psychological support," she said.

Meanwhile, government has started to mobilise resources to help the doctors.

Kwekwe District Assistant District Development Coordinator Clemence Mudumo told a Civil Protection Unit meeting that government had already started to mobilise resources.

The Kwekwe General Hospital inferno comes a few days after fire also gutted staff premises at Mpilo Hospital in Bulawayo.

