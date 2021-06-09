Zimbabwe: High Court Throws Out Young Lawyers Association of Zimbabwe's Application

8 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Fidelis Munyoro

The High Court has refused to hear an urgent application by the Young Lawyers Association of Zimbabwe (YLAZ) and war veteran Frederick Mutanda seeking an order that Chief Justice Luke Malaba remains disqualified as Chief Justice of Zimbabwe despite the noting of an appeal to the Supreme Court.

Justice Amy Tsanga removed from the matter from urgent roll the issues being raised were argued in the CJ contempt of court case last week.

"The matter is not urgent and is removed from the urgent roll for the reasons that the issue raised was also part of HC2513/21 heard on 03/06/21 and which awaits judgment," wrote Justice Tsanga commenting on the matter.

The YLAZ and Mutanda were arguing that the High Court order disqualifying CJ Malaba from serving as CJ for another five years should be upheld, despite the noting an appeal at Supreme Court against High Court decision last month.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Some Tanzanians Want Diamond Disqualified from BET Awards
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Opposition Decries 'Assassination Attempt' on Somali Ex-President
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
President Places South African Health Minister on Special Leave

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X