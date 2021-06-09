Kenya: Man Jailed for Two Months for Smoking Marijuana

9 June 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Joseph Ndunda

A youthful gardener found with 12 rolls of bhang will pay Sh5000 fine or serve a two months jail term.

Abdalla Musa was handed the sentence by senior principal magistrate Esther Bhoke of Kibera law courts after he pleaded guilty to charges of possession of the banned substance worth Sh600 contrary to the law.

Musa had been arrested with the bhang in Makongeni area of Kibera on June 7 at around 2am.

The court heard that police officers on patrol within the Mwembeni area of Kibera slums found three young men outside a stall and suspected they were not on a good mission.

While the police officers were moving towards them, the three started running away but cops caught up with Musa and arrested him.

Upon search, he was found with the substance which he admitted possession of and claimed was for his own consumption.

In mitigation, Musa told Bhoke that at the time he was arrested, he was returning home after taking his wife to hospital to deliver.

He pleaded for leniency claiming he has a baby and mother all dependent on him.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Some Tanzanians Want Diamond Disqualified from BET Awards
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Opposition Decries 'Assassination Attempt' on Somali Ex-President
Somali Troops Were Drafted Into Tigray Conflict - UN Report
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X