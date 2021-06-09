Namibia: MTC Employees Donate Furniture to Grieving Woman

8 June 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Puyeipawa Nakashole

A 38-year-old woman, whose shack was recently burnt to ashes, is relieved after telecommunications company, MTC, employees donated N$11 000 worth of furniture on Tuesday.

Hileni Iipinge told The Namibian that her nephew was jumping a mobile phone's battery, causing the explosion that started the fire.

"I was not at home when the fire started and when I returned home everything was burned down," said Iipinge.

MTC employees raised funds under the care programme and bought a refrigerator, stove and bed worth N$11 000 for Iipinge.

Iipinge, who is a cleaner for a company that offers cleaning services to MTC and resides in Otjomuise, expressed gratitude for all the donations received from the MTC employees and community members.

"I am very thankful for everything and everyone that felt my pain and decided to help me," she said.

Representing the employees, Fikameni Mathias said MTC care is an employee initiative established to help Namibians that go through unforeseen circumstances.

"Our aim is to restore the dignity of people in one way or another and that is why we are here for you today," said Mathias.

